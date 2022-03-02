Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,511 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after buying an additional 391,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 166,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

