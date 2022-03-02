Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Down 10.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.1% on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.76. 10,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 627,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

PACK has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.59 and a beta of 1.25.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

