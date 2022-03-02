Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Down 10.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.1% on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.76. 10,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 627,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
PACK has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.
In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.59 and a beta of 1.25.
About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)
Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ranpak (PACK)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.