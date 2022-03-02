Rapids (RPD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $115,984.84 and approximately $164.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.46 or 0.99733695 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

