Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $690,190.82 and $36,022.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.03 or 0.06702911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00250426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.00729038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00067193 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00397471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00279915 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,587,792 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.