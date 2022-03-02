RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 41,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 256,449 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 120,110 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

