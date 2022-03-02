REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $29.00. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 8,319 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after buying an additional 209,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.01.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.