Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,129 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after acquiring an additional 812,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 357,365 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after acquiring an additional 293,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,162,000 after purchasing an additional 202,584 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $499,865. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.