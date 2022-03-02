Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 78,802 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 325.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,802 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

