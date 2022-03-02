Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,264 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 199.6% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

