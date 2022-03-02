Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 27,600 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,845.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

HRMY stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 200.31 and a beta of 0.56. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

