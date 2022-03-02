Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510,339 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2,240.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 477,277 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $171,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

