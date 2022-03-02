Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 318,263 Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,569,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Great Panther Mining were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

GPL stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

GPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

