Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. State Street Corp raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

