Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,214,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter worth $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLP stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

