Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $142.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.40 million and the lowest is $140.20 million. Renasant posted sales of $190.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $593.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $636.08 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $652.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 354,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,335. Renasant has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 571,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

