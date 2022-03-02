Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Holdings Raised by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 103.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.