Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of RPAY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 8,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,841. Repay has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

