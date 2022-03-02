Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Repay has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Repay by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Repay by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Repay by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

