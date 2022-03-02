Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will report $183.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.50 million. Repligen reported sales of $142.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $820.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.06. 477,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,658. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average is $252.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,643,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

