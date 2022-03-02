Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Morphic Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Morphic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $39.64 on Monday. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Morphic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Morphic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

