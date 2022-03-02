Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

