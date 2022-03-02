Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.75.

Shares of CM opened at C$157.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$118.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$167.50.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. Insiders sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 in the last three months.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

