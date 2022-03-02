Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,360. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

