Research Analysts Offer Predictions for XPEL, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPEL in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. XPEL has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in XPEL by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 502,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,267,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,400 shares of company stock worth $17,738,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

