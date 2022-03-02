Research Analysts Set Expectations for PetIQ, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetIQ in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PETQ. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of PETQ opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $538.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,099,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.