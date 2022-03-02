Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

RVMD stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

