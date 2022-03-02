Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.
RVMD stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
