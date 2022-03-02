Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.92, but opened at $19.89. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 6,075 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

