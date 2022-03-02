RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

