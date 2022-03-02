Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €118.82 ($133.50).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR RHM opened at €156.60 ($175.96) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.19. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €102.25 ($114.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.