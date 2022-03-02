Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $23.50 Average PT from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 601,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
