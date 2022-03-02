Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $23.50 Average PT from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 601,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

