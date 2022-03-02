Richard Brandon Asbill Purchases 3,000 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 191,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. cut their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.