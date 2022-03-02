Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 6,933.3% in February

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 6,933.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $695.00.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

