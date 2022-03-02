RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Increases Dividend to GBX 18.50 Per Share

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RCP opened at GBX 2,436.25 ($32.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,600.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,629.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 2,110.75 ($28.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,787 ($37.39).
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.