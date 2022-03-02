RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Increases Dividend to GBX 18.50 Per Share

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RCP opened at GBX 2,436.25 ($32.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,600.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,629.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 2,110.75 ($28.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,787 ($37.39).

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.