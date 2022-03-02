Robin Budenberg Purchases 500,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($315,309.27).
Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.78 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.15. The firm has a market cap of £32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.69 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.75).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
