Robin Budenberg Purchases 500,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($315,309.27).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.78 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.15. The firm has a market cap of £32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.69 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

LLOY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.78).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

