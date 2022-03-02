Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives $422.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHHVF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

RHHVF opened at $382.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.95. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $420.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

