Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

RCKT opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after buying an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 234,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 374,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

