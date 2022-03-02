Rocket Vault (RVF) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.17 or 0.06679433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.47 or 0.99801365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

