RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.14.

Shares of RocketLab stock opened at 9.10 on Tuesday. RocketLab has a 1 year low of 7.55 and a 1 year high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of 10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

