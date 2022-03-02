RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.14.
Shares of RocketLab stock opened at 9.10 on Tuesday. RocketLab has a 1 year low of 7.55 and a 1 year high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of 10.10.
RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
