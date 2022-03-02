Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, cut Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.75.

Rogers stock opened at $273.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.91. Rogers has a twelve month low of $172.21 and a twelve month high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rogers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rogers by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

