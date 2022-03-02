ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $1.17 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00216746 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

