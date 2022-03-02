Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.71-5.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. 3,999,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

