Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

Shares of ROST traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. 3,999,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

