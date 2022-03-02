Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.14.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $109.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

