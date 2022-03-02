Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

ROST opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

