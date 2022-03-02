Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.71-5.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.22. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02. Ross Stores has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

