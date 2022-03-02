Roth Capital Downgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Neutral

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Shares of PRPL opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $383.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

