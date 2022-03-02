Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 71,089 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Teradata were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after buying an additional 115,730 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $951,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.