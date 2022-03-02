Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$126.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEXF. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $65.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 20.00. Onex has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

