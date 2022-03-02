Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,221 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of EWS stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.