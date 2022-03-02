Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.89 Million Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $6,463,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $2,880,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 189.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

